SunPower’s (SPWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen raised their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

SPWR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

