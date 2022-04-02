Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,607. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

