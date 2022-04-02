Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGYGet Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.60 and traded as high as C$9.38. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 948,508 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The stock has a market cap of C$765.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.26.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

