Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.60 and traded as high as C$9.38. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 948,508 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The stock has a market cap of C$765.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.26.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

