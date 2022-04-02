SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Shares of Connect Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $29.27.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
