Swop Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.34 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Swop has a total market cap of $13.34 million and $28,628.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $6.28 or 0.00013461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.45 or 0.07470266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.53 or 1.00102262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,154,961 coins and its circulating supply is 2,125,325 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

