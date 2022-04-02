Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.90

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.19). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 481,078 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £30.47 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.90.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

