Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.90

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.19). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 481,078 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £30.47 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.90.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)
