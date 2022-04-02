SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $5,919.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,843,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,210,693 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

