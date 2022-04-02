Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.52. Synlogic shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 45,133 shares changing hands.

SYBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $3,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

