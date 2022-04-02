Synthetify (SNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Synthetify has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $352,275.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.47 or 0.07510227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.52 or 1.00115291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046133 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

