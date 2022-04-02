Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $419.45 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $419.45 million and $10.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 636,447,676 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

