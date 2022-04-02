T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,747,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,047.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

