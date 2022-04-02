Tael (WABI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (WABI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Tael has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $10.00, $18.11, $4.92 and $34.91. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $24.72, $34.91, $7.20, $10.00, $13.96, $4.92, $5.22, $62.56, $119.16, $18.11 and $6.32. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

