Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 1,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
