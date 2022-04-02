Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.53

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.53 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 113.20 ($1.48). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,425,851 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £699.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

