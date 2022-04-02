Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.58

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $11.35. Teijin shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 284 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

