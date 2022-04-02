Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.85 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $65.85 million and approximately $22.96 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $28.44 or 0.00061442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,315,349 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

