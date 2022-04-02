Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

NASDAQ TER opened at $116.37 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

