Terracoin Achieves Market Cap of $511,923.04 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $511,923.04 and $43.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,694.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.27 or 0.00810103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00208324 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00023189 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

