Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $4.07 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $222.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00008730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.33 or 0.00240887 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 911,405,930 coins and its circulating supply is 889,718,432 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

