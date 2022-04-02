The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $391.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.77 and its 200-day moving average is $463.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

