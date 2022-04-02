The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FNLC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 37.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Bancorp by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

