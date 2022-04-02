The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
Shares of FNLC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $36.80.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 37.60%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About First Bancorp (Get Rating)
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
