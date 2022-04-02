The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 2,708,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,204. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

