The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

KR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 4,232,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

