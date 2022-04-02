The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $181.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day moving average is $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

