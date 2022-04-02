The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of PG traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

