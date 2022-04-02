The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,193,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

