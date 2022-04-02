The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The stock has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

