The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($16.56).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
In other news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.31) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,791.01).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
