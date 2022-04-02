The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.