The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Western Union worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Western Union stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.