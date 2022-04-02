Thisoption 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.00 (TONS)

Thisoption (TONS) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $364,081.19 and approximately $23.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.47 or 0.07510227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.52 or 1.00115291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046133 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

