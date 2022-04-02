Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Shares Down 1.4%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Approximately 30,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 159,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

