THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $11.43 on Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, THORChain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $11.43 or 0.00024911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and approximately $177.66 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.97 or 0.07508467 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.02 or 1.00178318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045817 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

