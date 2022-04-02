thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $8.68. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.98.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

