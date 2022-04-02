Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading Down 0.1%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.24. 13,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 64,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TINV. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,668 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 526,214 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

