Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 18,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 47,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
