Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29.
About Titanium (CVE:TIC)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.