Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to report sales of $133.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.01 million and the lowest is $127.40 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $108.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $557.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.32 million to $565.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $616.70 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tivity Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.61 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

