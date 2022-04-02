Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.31 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.52%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 386.36%.

