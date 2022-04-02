Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.46.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.54. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.52%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

