Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.52

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $35.12. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 38,618 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

