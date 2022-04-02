Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Down 0.4%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company has a market cap of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal, and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

