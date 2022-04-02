Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as low as C$1.43. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 217,118 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXP shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$309.78 million and a P/E ratio of 367.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.77.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

