Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research firms have commented on TRMLF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

