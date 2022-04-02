TOWER 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.11 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One TOWER coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 52% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00108957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

