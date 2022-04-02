TOWER (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0312 on Exchanges

TOWER (TOWER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, TOWER has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOWER alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00108454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.