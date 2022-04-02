Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lyell Immunopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,072 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,972% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,745,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 476.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,426,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 1,179,288 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 357,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Lyell Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

