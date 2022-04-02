Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.95

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.80 ($0.26). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.95.
Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)
