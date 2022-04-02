TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNW shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.44 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

