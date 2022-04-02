Treat DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

